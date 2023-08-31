Full Year 2023 Somnomed Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 31, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT

Neil Verdal-Austin - SomnoMed Limited - Global CEO, MD & Director



Thank you very much, and good afternoon to you all, and thanks for attending this webinar conference call to cover our release made this morning to cover both the FY of '23 results and our announcement of an accelerated rights issue and placement to raise $15.5 million. Moving on to Slide 2. This really restates our very clear vision and mission. The vision is patient-centric and our mission is with the help of all industry players and partners to advance the treatment of oral appliances in the world of obstructive sleep apnea.



Slide 3 simply just covers our agenda for this call and presentation. So on to Slide 5, the financial highlights for FY '23. We achieved revenues of $83.6 million, up 15%, just on our revised revenue