Full Year 2021 Sonova Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 18, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the full year 2020-2021 results presentation conference call and live webcast. I am Sandra, the Chorus Call operator. (Operator Instructions) and the conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions).



At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Thomas Bernhardsgrutter, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Thomas Bernhardsgrutter - Sonova Holding AG - Director of IR



Good afternoon, good morning to everyone. Welcome to the full year analyst and investor conference call. And with me today is Arnd Kaldowski, our CEO; Hartwig Grevener, our CFO. And it's my pleasure to also welcome Birgit Conix, who will be our new CFO starting on July 15. She will later introduce herself to you.



And with this, I would pass the word on to Arnd for the presentation.



Arnd Kaldowski - Sonova Holding AG - CEO, COO & Member of Management Board



Thomas, thanks a lot. Welcome, everyone, and I hope you have a good day. I also hope you're all healthy and well given that