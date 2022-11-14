Half Year 2023 Sonova Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 14, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Arnd Kaldowski - Sonova Holding AG - CEO, COO & Member of Management Board



Welcome to everybody on the call on this Monday afternoon. Thanks for your focus and attention and participation. It's our regular reporting for the first half year. So we will share the results as well as any commentary relevant for how we think about the second half year.



I have with me Birgit Conix, our CFO, and the Investor Relations team in case we need more help during the Q&A. We intend to go through the slides for about 30 minutes and unpack the results and then we should have ample time for the Q&A.



So coming to the high level on Page 3. Looking at the first half year, and understanding the current market circumstances, we look at the results we are publishing today as sound, particularly on the top line side. You'll see later in the numbers, a good growth given the market circumstances, almost 18%, including the larger acquisitions we've done, but also on the organic side, 5% across the