Half Year 2024 Sonova Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 21, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Sonova Holding AG Half Year Results 2023-'24 Conference Call and Live Webcast. I'm Sasha, the Chorus Call operator. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, it is my pleasure to hand over to Mr. Arnd Kaldowski, CEO.



Arnd Kaldowski - Sonova Holding AG - CEO, COO & Member of Management Board



Thank you, Sasha for starting us off here. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the half year results presentation from us for the fiscal year 2023-'24. In the room, I have Birgit with me, Thomas and Jessica from the IR team. We're planning to voice over the presentation call in 30 to 40 minutes and then we have ample time for the Q&A, which we know some already have registered their first questions.



Page 2 is the regular disclaimer, which you are well aware about. Please take note of it.



If we go to Page 3, before we go into the half year results, we wanted to use the opportunity to orient us all on the strategy, but also our continued conviction into our ability to drive profitable growth, because on the