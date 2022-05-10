Q1 2022 Sonendo Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT

Matt Bacso -



Thanks, operator. Good afternoon, and thank you for participating in today's call. Joining me from Sonendo are Bjarne Bergheim, President and CEO, and Michael Watts, CFO. Earlier today Sonendo released financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. A copy of the press release is available on the company's website.



