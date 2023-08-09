Q2 2023 Sonendo Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to Sonendo's Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this call is being recorded for replay purposes. I would now like to turn the call over to Louisa Smith from the Gilmartin Group for a few introductory comments. Please go ahead.



Louisa Smith -



Thanks, operator. Good afternoon, and thank you for participating in today's call. Joining me from Sonendo are Bjarne Bergheim, President and CEO; and Michael Watts, CFO.



Earlier today, Sonendo released financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. A copy of the press release is available on the company's website.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that management will make statements during this call to include forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements made on this call that relate to expectations or predictions of future events, results or performance are forward-looking