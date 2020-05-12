Q1 2020 Stroeer SE & Co KGaA Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Q1 Figures 2020 of StrÃ¶er SE. At our customer's request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions) May I now hand you over to Udo MÃ¼ller (sic) [Christian Schmalzl], Co-CEO and Founder of StrÃ¶er, who will lead you through this conference. Please go ahead.



Christian Schmalzl - StrÃ¶er SE&Co. KGaA-Co-CEO&Member of Management Board



Thank you. Dear, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining our Q1 results call today. Together with our Founder and Co-CEO, Udo MÃ¼ller; and our CFO, Christian Baier, we will present our Q1 sales and give you some additional insights where we stand, how we evaluate future developments and how we respond to the challenges of the arising from corona.



As usual, we will start our presentation with some comments on our main KPIs of the quarter. Christian Baier will talk you then through the details of our financial performance in Q1. And afterwards, I will give you insights on how