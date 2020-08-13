Q2 2020 Stroeer SE & Co KGaA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 13, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the First Half Figures 2020 of StrÃ¶er. At our customer's request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions)



May I now hand you over to Udo MÃ¼ller, Founder and co-CEO of StrÃ¶er, who will lead you through this conference. Please go ahead, sir.



Udo MÃ¼ller - StrÃ¶er SE&Co. KGaA-Founder - Chairman of Management Board & Co-CEO



Thank you. Dear ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining our Q2 results call today. Together with my co-CEO, Christian Schmalzl; and our CFO, Christian Baier, we will present the financials for the first half of 2020 and our Q2 figures and give you some additional insights, where we stand to our long-term strategy, how we evaluate the midterm development and how we respond to the short-term challenges arising from COVID-19. Since the corona epidemic started in Germany, substantially at the end of week 10, roughly 60% of the first half of the year was suffering from the pandemic development. And the crisis is