Christian Schmalzl - StrÃ¶er SE&Co. KGaA-Co-CEO&Member of Management Board



Dear ladies and gentlemen, thank you for joining our prelim results call for the full year 2021 today. Together with my colleague, Henning Gieseke, our Group CFO, we will give you a brief update on the developments of Q4 and the achievements in the last year, the unaudited preliminary financials of the last quarter and the full year 2021 and an outlook on what we expect for the coming months. Following our presentation, the Board will be available for Q&A to you.



Before we go into the details of our full year performance, it's worth summarizing the takeaways for 2021