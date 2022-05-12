Q1 2022 Stroeer SE & Co KgaA Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Christian Schmalzl - StrÃ¶er SE&Co. KGaA-Co-CEO&Member of Management Board



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for joining our Q1 results call today. As in the previous calls, I will talk about the recent developments in the first quarter of 2022 and give you a strategic update. Henning will then present the financials for the first -- Henning will then present the financials for the first quarter '22 before we give you a short outlook of what we expect for the second quarter and the coming months. Following our presentation, we will be available for Q&A.



Despite the quite challenging setting in Q1, moving from the COVID-19 pandemic virtually seamlessly into the next challenges, we were able to deliver a landmark performance, especially when it comes to revenue. We were able to achieve the highest first quarter sales in the company's history.



In total, reported group revenues for the first quarter were up by remarkable 23% from EUR 312 million to EUR 385 million, spot on with our expectations. As