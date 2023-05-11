Q1 2023 Stroeer SE & Co KgaA Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Udo MÃ¼ller - StrÃ¶er SE&Co. KGaA-Founder - Chairman of Management Board & Co-CEO



Dear ladies and gentlemen, thank you for joining our today's call on our Q1 2023 results. Let me start the call with a short overview of the key figures of Q1 2023 and then go straight into more strategic topics. Henning will then take over and present the financials of the first quarter in more detail before I give you a short outlook what we expect for Q2. After our presentation, we will be available for Q&A.



In Q1, we delivered a very solid quarter, especially against the backdrop of a German advertising market that contracted by more than 5%. Overall, developments are fully in line with our expectations published versus prelims in March. Net growth in the mid-single-digit percentage range and a significant outperformance compared to the overall advertising market. Reported growth revenues in Q1 2023 in total were up by 6% from EUR 385 million to EUR 410 million. Organic revenue growth was even higher with 7.3% compared with reported revenue