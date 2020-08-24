Q1 2021 SATS Ltd Business Update Presentation Transcript

Aug 24, 2020 / 12:30AM GMT

Corporate Participants

* Alexander Charles Hungate

SATS Ltd. - President, CEO & Executive Director

* Carolyn Khiu

SATS Ltd. - VP of Public Affairs & Branding

* Kok Khong Seah

SATS Ltd. - CFO



Conference Call Participants

* Kheng Wee Chua

CrÃ©dit Suisse AG, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Rachael Tan

UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Associate Director & Research Analyst

* Siew Khee Lim

CIMB Research - Head of Research for Singapore

* Yew Kiang Wong

CLSA Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst



Operator



Welcome to SATS First Quarter Financial Year 2020-2021 Earnings Conference Call. Before we begin, SATS would like to remind you that certain comments made during this call may contain forward-looking statements. Many of these forward-looking statements can be