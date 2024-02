Q3 2022 SATS Ltd Business Update Presentation Transcript

Feb 23, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT

Presentation

Feb 23, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Carolyn Khiu

SATS Ltd. - VP of Public Affairs & Branding

* Kin-Ming Low

SATS Ltd. - Member of Group Mgmt Board, CEO of Consumer Services and Chief Strategy & Sustainability Officer

* Kok Khong Seah

SATS Ltd. - Member of Group Management Board & CFO

* Tee Heong Mok

SATS Ltd. - CEO, President, Member of Group Management Board & CEO of Food Solutions, Executive Director

* Yacoob Bin Ahmed Piperdi

SATS Ltd. - Member of Group Management Board & CEO of Gateway Services



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Hui Yew Ping

OCBC Securities Private Limited

* Kheng Wee Chua

Crédit Suisse AG, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Neel Sinha

CLSA Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Ryan Davis

* Terence Chua

Phillip Securities Pte Ltd., Research Division - Senior Research