Mar 05, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT

David Talbot - Red Cloud Securities Inc. - Moderator



Good morning. I'm David Talbot, Managing Director and Head of Research at Red Cloud Securities. Keeping with our silver theme, our next company to present is Southern Silver Exploration. It explores and develops high grade precious and base metal projects in North America, but a recent focus has been on its bonanza-grade silver discovery at Cerro Las Minitas in Mexico.



We welcome Lawrence Page, President and Director; and Robert Macdonald, VP Exploration, to speak to our audience today. So Lawrence, you've got 15 minutes to speak, you and Robert. And then, we'll have a 5-minute Q&A session there at the end. So attendees, please feel free to ask questions during, and use the Q&A link below.



Lawrence Page - Southern Silver Exploration Corp. - President, Director



Well, thanks, David, and good afternoon to the audience. I'm speaking to you from Vancouver where the Southern Silver Company is domiciled. It's one of five companies that's under management by the Manex Resource Group, and we've been in