Nov 10, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Rob MacDonald - Southern Silver Exploration Corp. - VP, Exploration



Okay. Thank you very much for showing up to hear my spiel and thanks very much to the Red Cloud people for the invite. And I'm Rob MacDonald, the Vice President of Exploration for Southern Silver Exploration. And I'll be discussing predominantly our Cerro Las Minitas project located in Durango, Mexico, where we now believe we're developing the next major silver resource in Mexico. So, yes, I will be making forward-looking statements. Please be advised of that. I'm a geologist; that tends to be what geologists do.



So, in terms of investment highlights of Southern Silver, we feature the Cerro Las Minitas silver-lead-zinc skarn system located in Durango, Mexico, which at this time is one of the largest and highest-grade undeveloped silver-based projects in the world with indicated and inferred resources totaling 335 million silver equivalent ounces. We're located in the -- the breakdown of that is around 40% in the indicated category, 60% in the inferred category. And we're located in a well-established silver mining district in