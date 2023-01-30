Jan 30, 2023 / NTS GMT

Unidentified Participant



Joining me is Robert Macdonald. He's the VP of Exploration at Southern Silver. Nice to see you again.



Robert Macdonald - Southern Silver Exploration Corp. - VP, Exploration



Thank you very much, Mark. Nice to see you and thank you very much for having me on the broadcast.



Questions and Answers:

Absolutely. So, you've got three properties. The flagship is the Cerro Las Minitas in Mexico, and you call this one of the largest high-grade undeveloped silver properties globally. That's saying a lot. So, tell us more.- Southern Silver Exploration Corp. - VP, ExplorationThis is a project that we identified in late 2010 and have been exploring on it since 2011. So, we're over a decade operating on the project, continuing to build out the resources. It's a large polymetallic silver-lead-zinc skarn system. And we've been able to identify multiple deposits and now coalescing from the hill of little mines into one large major project