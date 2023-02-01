Feb 01, 2023 / NTS GMT

Mark Bunting - Red Cloud TV - Moderator



Joining me is Robert Macdonald, who's the VP of Exploration at Southern Silver. Nice to see you, again.



Robert Macdonald - Southern Silver Exploration Corp. - VP, Exploration



Thank you very much, Mark. It's nice to see you and thank you very much for having me on the broadcast.



Questions and Answers:

- Red Cloud TV - ModeratorAbsolutely. So you've got three properties, the flagship business Cerro Las Minitas in Mexico and you call this one of the largest high-grade undeveloped silver properties globally. That's saying a lot. So to tell us more.- Southern Silver Exploration Corp. - VP, ExplorationYeah, so this is a project that we identified in late 2010 and have been exploring on it since 2011. So we're over a decade operating on the project, continuing to build out the resources.It's a large polymetallic silver lead zinc skarn system, and we've been able to identify multiple deposits and