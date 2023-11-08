Nov 08, 2023 / 04:20PM GMT

Rob Macdonald - Southern Silver Exploration Corp. - VP, Exploration



Thank you very much, Dave, and thanks to Red Cloud for inviting me to present here and thank you all for showing up. I'm Rob Macdonald, the Vice President of Exploration for Southern Silver Exploration, and I'd like to speak to you about our Cerro Las Minitas project, where we are developing the next major silver mine in Mexico.



I am using the VRIFY Platform, and this is the first time I've ever presented on stage with the VRIFY Platform, so we'll see how that goes, and so I may be asking for forgiveness by the end of this. There will also be some forward-looking statements in the -- as I am a geologist, and that's really what I get paid to do.



So in terms of the investment highlights, the focus is going to be on our flagship Cerro Las Minitas. It is currently one of the largest and highest-grade undeveloped silver-based projects in the world, with indicated and inferred resources totaling 350 million silver equivalent ounces. That's about 40% in the indicated category and 60% in the inferred category. We're located in a