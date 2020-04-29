Full Year 2019 STRABAG SE Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Thomas Birtel - Strabag SE - CEO & Member of Management Board



Thank you very much for the introduction. Ladies and gentlemen, thank you very much for your interest in STRABAG. We are talking about the fiscal year 2019 results, although I understand that a lot of you do have many, many questions also regarding the current situation of the company.



But now let's start with the presentation concerning 2019. I trust that the charts, which we have inserted are in front of you, and I would like to start with Chart #3.



STRABAG again had a very successful past financial year and new record results for all important key figures clearly underpin that. Our group generated a record output volume for the third year in a row in 2019. Also the order backlog as at December 31, 2019, grew by 3% year-on-year to EUR 17.4 billion, also reaching a record level. The EBITDA earnings before interest and taxes, which is the most important financial indicator for us, stood at almost EUR 603 million, thus surpassing its previous peak, not only in absolute terms but also relative to revenue. With an EBIT margin