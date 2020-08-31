Half Year 2020 STRABAG SE Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 31, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Thomas Birtel - Strabag SE - CEO & Member of Management Board



Thank you very much for the introduction. This is Thomas Birtel from Vienna calling. I'm happy to present to you today the first half year's figures of Strabag SE and the Strabag group. I trust that you, as usual, have our presentation in front of you, and I'll start with Chart #3, giving you the key figures of output and order backlog for the first half of 2020. Strabag has generated a 10% lower output, lower output volume of a little more than EUR 6.7 billion in the first half of this year. This is largely due to 3 factors: the loss of a German key account in property and facility services, resulting from an expired contract in mid-2019; the temporary hold to construction activity due to the coronavirus cases in Austria; and the execution and completion of tunnelings projects in Chile. Our order backlog on a contrary as at June 30, 2020, reached a new record high of EUR 19.4 billion, which corresponds to 6% growth over the level from 30th June, 2019. Work progressed on larger orders in the Americas, Hungary and Austria, among other places,