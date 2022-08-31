Half Year 2022 STRABAG SE Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 31, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Thomas Birtel - Strabag SE - CEO & Chairman of Management Board



Thank you very much, indeed. As usual, this is Thomas Birtel from Vienna calling. A very good morning to all of you. Thank you for your interest in STRABAG's figures for the first half of the current fiscal year 2022. I trust that our presentation, as usual, is in front of you, and we'll be starting on Page #3, where we give our output volume and order backlog figures.



We generated a plus of 9% with regard to the output volume and achieved EUR 7.6 billion in the first half of this year. This growth comes from our core markets, above all Germany and Austria, but also from the Czech Republic, and in particular, from the United Kingdom.



With regard to the order backlog, this figure reached again a new record level of almost EUR 24 billion as at 30th June '22, an increase of plus 14% compared to the same period of last year. The backlog grew by around EUR 2 billion in Germany alone, with significant increases also recorded in Austria and Poland.



We now come to the earnings figures on Page #4. Our earnings before