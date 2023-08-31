Half Year 2023 STRABAG SE Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 31, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Ladies and gentlemen, good morning also from my side. We start on Slide 5. We are in challenging times, especially in the construction industry. This is what you can read in the daily news flow. Nevertheless, I can report that we were able to achieve both a higher output volume and a higher result in the first half of 2023, despite this environment. If you have a look on the output volume in H1, you will see that, we had a very strong second quarter with another high growth rate of 8% year-on