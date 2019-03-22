St Barbara Ltd Update on GMX Feasibility Study Call Transcript

Mar 22, 2019 / 12:00AM GMT

Robert Scott Vassie - St Barbara Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us for this discussion on the release St Barbara made this morning on the outcomes of the Gwalia Mass Extraction Feasibility Study. On the call with me today, as usual, Garth and Rowan and Val Madsen. We also have David Cotterell, Manager of Investor Relations, but also with us today, Stean Barrie, GM, Operations, at Leonora.



As you all know, we've been undertaking a Feasibility Study into methods of increased mining rates as we get deeper at Gwalia and as grade declines over time. This study built on the earlier PFS and focused on the haulage methods, but importantly not only haulage methods, but also mining methods and ventilation, with a primary aim of exploiting the Gwalia orebody at depth and extending