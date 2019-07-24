Jul 24, 2019 / 01:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the SBM Briefing on FY '19 June Quarterly Report. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you that this conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mr. Bob Vassie, Managing Director and CEO for St Barbara. Thank you. Please go ahead.
Robert Scott Vassie - St Barbara Limited - MD, CEO & Director
Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us for St Barbara's June 2019 quarterly report briefing.
During the call, I'll also discuss the full year result, at least with respect to production and all-in sustaining cost. The full year financials will come out next month.
Financial year '20 guidance, we'll also cover as well as exploration results and strategy.
On the call with me today is Garth and Rowan as usual; and David Cotterell, Manager, Investor Relations.
I'll try and get through the slide pack relatively quickly so we've get good time available for questions.
I guess the
Q4 2019 St Barbara Ltd Mining and Production Update Call Transcript
Jul 24, 2019 / 01:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...