Oct 21, 2019 / 12:00AM GMT
Presentation
Oct 21, 2019 / 12:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Garth Campbell-Cowan
St Barbara Limited - CFO
* Maryse BÃ©langer
St Barbara Limited - President Americas
* Robert Scott Vassie
St Barbara Limited - MD, CEO & Director
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* David Radclyffe
Global Mining Research Pty Limited - MD
* Kate McCutcheon
Citigroup Inc, Research Division - Assistant VP & Metals and Mining Analyst
* Matthew Frydman
Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst
* Michael Slifirski
CrÃ©dit Suisse AG, Research Division - MD
* Paul Hissey
RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Director of Global Mining Research & Mining Analyst
* Reg Spencer
Canaccord Genuity Corp., Research Division - Mining Analyst
=====================
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by,
Q1 2020 St Barbara Ltd Mining and Production Update Presentation Transcript
Oct 21, 2019 / 12:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...