Apr 28, 2020 / 01:30AM GMT

Craig Anthony Jetson - St Barbara Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Good morning, everybody, and thank you for joining us at St Barbara for the March '20 quarter report briefing, and my first since commencing with the company just on 12 weeks ago. On the call with me today, I have Garth Campbell-Cowan, our CFO; and Mr. Rowan Cole, our Company Secretary; Val Madsen, GM, Human Resources and HSEC; Lucas Welsh, General Manager, Finance and Procurement; and Mr. David Cotterell, Manager, Investor Relations.



I'd like to open up by saying how pleased I am with the very successful measures we have taken to protect our people during the COVID-19 pandemic. I along with other members of the executive team are very focused on the health and