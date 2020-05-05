May 05, 2020 / 03:00AM GMT

Craig Anthony Jetson - St Barbara Limited - MD, CEO & Director



All right, thank you very much for that, and good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining St Barbara's Simberi Sulphide Project briefing.



Now on the call with me today, I have Garth Campbell-Cowan our CFO; Rowan Cole, our Company Secretary; and David Cotterell, Manager, Investor Relations, whom all of you -- you all know. And also on the call this afternoon, I'm supported by Tim Richards, who is our General Manager of Technical Services.



To be clear, I'd like to be -- start by saying how excited I am to be talking to you today about the Simberi sulfide project. As you would have seen by the announcement, the Board has approved our recommendation to advance the project to the next stage and conduct a feasibility study.



As most of you know,