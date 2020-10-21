Oct 21, 2020 / 12:00AM GMT

I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Craig Jetson, CEO. Please go ahead.



Craig Anthony Jetson - St Barbara Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thank you very much for that, Ben, and good morning, everybody. It's great to be here this morning to share our quarter 1 results and some of the great work that has gone on during the quarter and also talk through some of the headwinds that has created, in some areas of our business, a less optimal result, and we'll talk about some of that in detail as we go through the deck.



With me on the call this morning, I have Garth Campbell-Cowan, our CFO; Mr. Rowan Cole, our Company Secretary; Val Madsen, our Executive General Manager of People; and David Cotterell, Manager, Investor Relations.



I'd also like to take this opportunity at this time to recognize the First Nation people where we operate. So that's clearly the First Nation people of Nova Scotia and in