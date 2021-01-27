Jan 27, 2021 / 12:00AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the St Barbara SBM briefing on Q2 December FY '21 results. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Craig Jetson, CEO. Please go ahead.



Craig Anthony Jetson - St Barbara Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thank you very much, and good morning, everybody, and thank you for joining us at St Barbara's December quarterly report briefing. On the call with me today, I have Garth Campbell-Cowan, our Chief Financial Officer; Ms. Val Madsen, EGM, People; Mr. Evan Spencer, our Chief Operating Officer; Ms. Meryl Jones, Head of Business Development; and Mr. David Cotterell, Manager, Investor Relations.



If I'd like to just point out on Slide 2 and encourage everybody to read through our standard disclaimer. I would also like to begin by recognizing our traditional owners of the First Nations people in the lands of where St Barbara operates in Australia, Canada and Papua New Guinea, and pay my respects to elders of the past, the present and the emerging.



So now moving to Slide 5.