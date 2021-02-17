Feb 17, 2021 / 12:00AM GMT
Presentation
Feb 17, 2021 / 12:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Craig Anthony Jetson
St Barbara Limited - MD, CEO & Director
* Garth Campbell-Cowan
St Barbara Limited - CFO
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Alistair Harvey
JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Research Analyst
=====================
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the St Barbara SBM Briefing on Half Year Report Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Craig Jetson, CEO. Please go ahead, sir.
Craig Anthony Jetson - St Barbara Limited - MD, CEO & Director
Thank you very much, and good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us at St Barbara's first half FY '21 interim financial report. Participating on the call with me today are Garth Campbell-Cowan, our Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. David Cotterell, our Manager,
Half Year 2021 St Barbara Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Feb 17, 2021 / 12:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...