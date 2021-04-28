Apr 28, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the SBM -- to the St Barbara SBM Group. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Craig Jetson, MD and CEO. Please go ahead.
Craig Anthony Jetson - St Barbara Limited - MD, CEO & Director
Thank you, Harmony, and good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us in St Barbara's March 2021 quarterly briefing.
On the call with me today is the executive team from St Barbara, along with Lucas Welsh, our Chief Transformation Officer; and David Cotterell, Manager, Investor Relations.
At this point, I'd like to draw your attention to Page 2 and encourage a reading by standard disclaimer.
As always, at this point, on Slide 3, I would like to begin by recognizing our traditional owners and First Nation people of the lands on which St Barbara operate in Australia, Canada, Papua New Guinea, and paying our respects to Elders, past, present and emerging.
Now turning to Slide 5. Slide 5 outlines our 5 core commitments related to St Barbara
Q3 2021 St Barbara Ltd Production Update Call Transcript
Apr 28, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...