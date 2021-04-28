Q3 2021 St Barbara Ltd Production Update Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT

Craig Anthony Jetson - St Barbara Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thank you, Harmony, and good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us in St Barbara's March 2021 quarterly briefing.



On the call with me today is the executive team from St Barbara, along with Lucas Welsh, our Chief Transformation Officer; and David Cotterell, Manager, Investor Relations.



As always, at this point, on Slide 3, I would like to begin by recognizing our traditional owners and First Nation people of the lands on which St Barbara operate in Australia, Canada, Papua New Guinea, and paying our respects to Elders, past, present and emerging.



Now turning to Slide 5. Slide 5 outlines our 5 core commitments related to St Barbara