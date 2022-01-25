Jan 25, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the St Barbara Limited FY '22 Q2 June Quarterly Report and Presentation. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to Chris Maitland, Group Manager, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Chris Maitland - St Barbara Limited - Head of IR



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today at St Barbara's December 2021 Quarterly Report Briefing. Please note the disclaimers on Slide 2. On today's call, our Manager and CEO, Craig Jetson, will discuss the Q2 performance, after which we'll open the call to questions. Please note that all dollars referred to in this presentation is Australian dollars, unless otherwise noted.



With that, I'll hand the call over to Craig.



Craig Anthony Jetson - St Barbara Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thank you, Chris, and welcome, everybody, to St Barbara's Quarterly Report for FY '22 December quarter. As always, I'd like to begin by recognizing the traditional landowners and the First Nations