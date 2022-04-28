Apr 28, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the St Barbara FY '22 March Quarterly Report Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Chris Maitland. Please go ahead.



Chris Maitland - St Barbara Limited - Head of IR



Thank you, Sarah. Good morning, everyone. I'd just like everyone to take note of the disclaimers on Slide 2. I'm Chris Maitland, Head of Investor Relations for St Barbara.



On today's call, our Managing Director and CEO, Craig Jetson, will discuss the Q3 performance. And after which, as we said, we'll open up the call for questions. (Operator Instructions)



With that, I'll hand the call over to Craig.



Craig Anthony Jetson - St Barbara Limited - MD, CEO & Director



That's great. Thank you, Chris, and good morning, everyone. I'd just like to also introduce Mr. Lucas Welsh, our CFO, who is also sitting in on the call to assist me during this call today. So thank you, Lucas.



And as always, I'd like to begin by recognizing our