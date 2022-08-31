Full Year 2022 St Barbara Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 31, 2022 / 01:00AM GMT

Craig Anthony Jetson - St Barbara Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thank you very much, Sarah, and good morning, everybody, and thank you for joining me on St Barbara's Full Year 2022 Annual Results Presentation. On the call with me today are all members of the executive team and co-presented with me today is Mr. Lucas Welsh, our Chief Financial Officer.



Moving on to Slide 2. What I will ask you to take notice of disclaimers and at your own leisure, please read what the disclaimer page has to offer. As always, I'd like to recognize the traditional land owners in the First Nations people of the lands at which St Barbara operates in Australia, Canada and Papua New Guinea and pay my respects to the elders past, present and emerging.



Safety remains our #1 commitment with 0 fatalities and life-changing injuries always