St Barbara Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 26, 2022 / 06:00AM GMT

Timothy Carl Netscher - St Barbara Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



All right. Welcome. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, wherever you may be joining us from. For those of you that I have not yet had the opportunity to meet, and there are not that many of you that I haven't met, my name is Tim Netscher, and I'm Chair of St Barbara Limited. It's my pleasure to welcome you all here in Perth, online to St Barbara's 2022 Annual General Meeting. I'd like to recognize the traditional owners and First Nations people of the lands on which St Barbara operates in Australia, Papua New Guinea and Canada and of this place and pay my respects to their elders past, present and emerging.



As foreshadowed at our 2021 AGM, St Barbara is conducting its 2022 Annual General Meeting as a hybrid meeting, which allows attendees to participate in today's meeting either in person here at the Melbourne Hotel or online via the Lumi meeting platform. Online attendees can watch and listen to a live webcast of this meeting. In addition, shareholders and proxies attending online can ask questions and submit votes.