St Barbara Ltd Business Update Transcript

Nov 17, 2022 / 01:15AM GMT

Timothy Carl Netscher - St Barbara Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our call, and thank you for joining us at short notice. I'm Tim Netscher, and as most of you know, I'm the Chairman of St Barbara. We made this call available today to discuss our announcement this morning regarding a change in leadership of the company.



Specifically, Craig Jetson has elected to resign as St Barbara Managing Director and CEO. And we're delighted to be able to announce that Dan Lougher will be joining us as our new Managing Director and CEO.



I'm joined on the call today by Craig, who I will ask to make some brief comments. And Dan is also on the call and will also shortly make some comments before we open up to questions. We also have on the call fellow Board member, Kerry Gleeson, who is Chair