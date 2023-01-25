Jan 25, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

Daniel Richard Lougher - St Barbara Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for St Barbara's Q2 FY '23 quarterly report briefing. This is my first quarterly at St Barbara, and I'm pleased to join you on this call from Perth, landed of the Whadjuk or the Noongar people. With me today to help us are Lucas Welsh, our CFO, from Melbourne; and Andrew Strelein, our Chief Development Officer, also joining us to -- if there's any queries regarding the proposed merger and demerger.



We've got a deck preso on platform. I'll talk through the safety performance, the highlights of the quarterly. And then I'll dive into the actual assets and finish off with the conversation around the planned merger with Genesis and the demerger of the Simberi and Atlantic operations. I'll ask Lucas