Daniel Richard Lougher - St Barbara Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thank you very much, and good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for St Barbara's Q3 quarterly report briefing. I'm pleased to join you on this call from Perth, the land the Whadjuk or the Noongar people. And I have Lucas Welsh, our CFO; and Andrew Strelein, our Chief Development Officer, also on the call.



Today, I'll be taking you through our safety performance, the key points of the quarterly and details on the performance of each of our assets. Then Lucas will take you through our financial position. And to finish up, Andrew will outline the recent announcement of the sale of our Leonora assets to Genesis.



