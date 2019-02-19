Full Year 2018 Scentre Group Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 19, 2019 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Scentre Group 2018 Full Year Results Update. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded today, Wednesday, the 20th of February 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Australian Eastern Daylight Savings time.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your host today, Mr. Peter Allen. Thank you, sir. Please go ahead.



Peter Kenneth Allen - Scentre Group - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning. Welcome to Scentre Group's results briefing for the full year ended 31 December 2018. Joining on the call this morning is our Chief Financial Officer, Mark Bloom; and our Chief Operating Officer, Greg Miles.



I'd like to acknowledge that this is Mark's last earnings results call before he steps down in April. As announced in January 2019, Elliot Rusanow has been appointed as Mark's successor to the CFO role.



I'm pleased to report our financial performance for the year ended December 2018 was strong, with funds from operations of $1.34 billion representing $0