Half Year 2019 Scentre Group Earnings Call Transcript

Peter Kenneth Allen - Scentre Group - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning. Welcome to Scentre Group's results briefing for the half year ended 30th of June 2019. Joining me on the call this morning is our Chief Financial Officer, Elliott Rusanow; our Chief Operating Officer, Greg Miles; and Cynthia Whelan, our Chief Strategy and Business Development Officer.



I'm pleased to report our financial performance for the half was strong with FFO growing by 3% and distributions by 2%, both in line with our forecast. Our results demonstrate our ability to adapt and grow our business during a period of low economic growth. They reinforce the confidence we have in the long-term sustainability of our business and our