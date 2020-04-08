Scentre Group Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 08, 2020 / 12:00AM GMT

Brian Martin Schwartz - Scentre Group - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Thank you, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Annual General Meeting of Scentre Group Limited. My name is Brian Schwartz, and I'm the Chairman of Scentre Group. The Company Secretary has informed me that a quorum is present, and I therefore declare the meeting open. In doing so, I'd like to acknowledge the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation as the traditional custodians of the land I am on. Recognizing that many of us are on different lands of different traditional custodians, I'd like to pay my respects to each of their elders past and present.



I would like to welcome you all to our AGM, which we