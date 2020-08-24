Half Year 2020 Scentre Group Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 24, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT

Operator



Peter Kenneth Allen - Scentre Group - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Scentre Group's results briefing for the half year. I'm joined today on the call by our Chief Financial Officer, Elliott Rusanow.



The pandemic has reinforced and confirmed that our purpose, our strategy and our values are more relevant than ever. Our purpose is creating extraordinary places, connecting and enriching communities. Our strategic objective, our plan is it will create the place as more people choose to come more often for longer. Clearly, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on our business, our customers, our retail partners, our people and