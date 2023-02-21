Full Year 2022 Scentre Group Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 21, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Scentre Group 2022 Full Year Results Update. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded today, Wednesday, 22nd of February 2023, at 9 a.m. Australian Eastern Daylight Time.



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Elliott Rusanow. Please go ahead.



Elliott Chaim Aaron Rusanow - Scentre Group - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone. I would first like to acknowledge the Gadigal People of the Eora Nation as the traditional custodians of the land I am on this morning. Recognizing that many of us are on different lands of different traditional custodians, I pay my respects to each of their elders past, present and emerging.



Welcome to Scentre Group's 2022 Full Year Results Briefing. I'm joined today on the call by our Chief Financial Officer, Andrew Clarke, together with Lillian Fadel, Group Director of Customer, Community and Destinations; John Papagiannis, Group Director of Businesses; and Stewart White, Director of Developments.



