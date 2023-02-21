Full Year 2022 Scentre Group Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 21, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT
Elliott Chaim Aaron Rusanow - Scentre Group - CEO, MD & Executive Director
Good morning, everyone. I would first like to acknowledge the Gadigal People of the Eora Nation as the traditional custodians of the land I am on this morning. Recognizing that many of us are on different lands of different traditional custodians, I pay my respects to each of their elders past, present and emerging.
Welcome to Scentre Group's 2022 Full Year Results Briefing. I'm joined today on the call by our Chief Financial Officer, Andrew Clarke, together with Lillian Fadel, Group Director of Customer, Community and Destinations; John Papagiannis, Group Director of Businesses; and Stewart White, Director of Developments.
