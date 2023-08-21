Half Year 2023 Scentre Group Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 21, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Scentre Group 2023 Half Year Results Update. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded today, Tuesday, the 22nd of August 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Australian Eastern Standard Time.
I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Elliott Rusanow. Please go ahead.
Elliott Chaim Aaron Rusanow - Scentre Group - CEO, MD & Executive Director
Good morning, everyone. I would like to acknowledge the Gadigal People of the Eora Nation as the traditional custodians of the land I am on this morning, recognizing that many of us are on lands of different traditional custodians, I pay my respects to each of their elders past, present and emerging.
Welcome to Scentre Group's 2023 Half Year Results Briefing. I am joined today on the call by our Chief Financial Officer, Andrew Clarke, together with Lillian Fadel, Group Director of Customer, Community and Destinations; John Papagiannis, Group Director of Businesses; and Stewart White, Director of Development, Design and Construction.
Aug 21, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT
|And much more...