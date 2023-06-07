Q4 2023 Stingray Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 07, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Thank you very much. Good morning, everyone, [Bomatin], and thank you for joining us for Stingray's conference call for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023. Today, Eric Boyko, President, CEO and Co-Founder; as well as Jean-Pierre Trahan, our CFO, will be presenting Stingray's financial and operating highlights.



Our press release reporting Stingray's fourth quarter and annual results for fiscal 2023 was issued yesterday after the market closed. Our press release, MD&A and financial statements for the reporting period are available on our investor website at stingray.com and also on SEDAR.



I will now give you the customary caution that today's discussion of the corporation's performance and