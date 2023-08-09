Aug 09, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Stingray Group Inc. First Quarter 2024 Results Call. (Operator Instructions) This call is being recorded on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. I would now like to turn the conference over to Mathieu Peloquin.
Mathieu Peloquin - Stingray Group Inc. - SVP of Marketing & Communications
Good morning. (foreign language) Thank you for joining us for Stingray's conference call for its first quarter results ended June 30, 2023. Today, Eric Boyko, President and CEO as well as Co-Founder; and JP Trahan, CFO, will be presenting Stingray's financial and operational highlights. Our press release reporting Stingray's first quarter results for fiscal 2024 was issued yesterday after the market closed. Our press release, MD&A and financial statements for the quarter are available on our investor website at stingray.com and also on SEDAR.
I will now give you the customary caution that today's discussion of the corporation's performance and its future prospects may include forward-looking statements. The corporation's
Q1 2024 Stingray Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 09, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...