Stingray Group Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Aug 09, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Mark Pathy - Stingray Group Inc. - Independent Chairman



(foreign language) Good morning, and welcome to the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Stingray Group Inc. (foreign language) My name is Mark Pathy, I'm the Chairman of the Board of the Corporation, and I will preside at the meeting as Chairman.



(foreign language) The meeting will consist of 2 parts. The first, which I will conduct will be the legal part. After this, there will be a presentation by Eric Boyko, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Stingray Group; and Jean-Pierre Trahan, the Chief Financial Officer of the corporation.



Before we start the legal portion of the meeting, I would like to present the other current Board members, in addition to Eric Boyko and myself, those would be Claudine Blondin, Karinne Bouchard, MÃ©lanie Dunn, FrÃ©dÃ©ric Lavoie, Gary Rich, FranÃ§ois-Charles Sirois, Robert Steele and Pascal Tremblay.



Stingray's management team consists of Eric Boyko, Mario Dubois, Lloyd Felman; Marie-Helene Fournier, ValÃ©rie HÃ©roux, Ratha Khuong, Ian Lurie, Mathieu PÃ©loquin, David Purdy and Jean