Full Year 2018 St. James's Place PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2019 / 10:30AM GMT

Andrew Croft - St. James's Place plc-CEO&Director



[Audio Gap]



get started. And firstly, welcome to my 31st SJP results presentation. So there you have it. So 2018 was certainly an interesting year to take on the role as CEO. But despite a difficult external environment in the last quarter, which, of course, was on top up an exceptional outcome in 2017, I'm pleased to say that the business has performed well.



But before reviewing the performance, we have some change with colleagues here today. Firstly, as we announced in July, there was no David Lamb, since he stepped down from the board yesterday. David joined SJP in February 1992 and is retiring after 27 years with the company and the last 12 as a main board director. David has made an enormous contribution to the success of St. James's Place, spanning many areas of the business. So on behalf of the shareholders and the whole SJP community, thank you, David, for those 27 years of invaluable service.



Although we will miss David's contribution at the board, we are delighted