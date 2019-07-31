Half Year 2019 St. James's Place PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2019 / 09:30AM GMT
Andrew Croft - St. James's Place plc-CEO&Director
Should we get started? So good morning, everyone, and welcome to our interim results presentation. Adopting our usual format at the half year, I will cover the fund flows, hand over to Craig to run through the financials. I will then finish up on other developments and outlook. We'll follow this with a Q&A.
There are also a number of my executive team and non-execs here this morning. Please do look them up over coffee at the end.
So the first 6 months. It's fair to say that we have witnessed a period of unprecedented political uncertainty in the U.K., coupled with uncertain macroeconomic environment together with a strange trade relationship between the U.S. and China. So unsurprisingly, this is not a perfect environment for wealth management business. But despite this backdrop, I am, however, pleased to report a solid set of results, once again demonstrating the resilience of the business.
