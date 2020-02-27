Full Year 2019 St. James's Place PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2020 / 10:30AM GMT

Andrew Croft - St. James's Place plc-CEO&Director



Good morning, everyone. It's half 10, so we should get starting. So it's nice to see so many familiar faces here today, and thank you for coming.



Our first results presentation of the new decade will follow the familiar format. In a moment, I will hand over to Craig to run through the financials, after which I will update you on other key matters of note. I have a number of my executive and Board colleagues here today, and they're very welcome.



Now last year was a challenging year for the U.K. wealth management sector with investor sentiment being impacted by the uncertain macroeconomic indicators, the U.S.-China trade dispute and domestic political environment. Against this backdrop, our new business flows announced in January were lower than the previous year, albeit we reported a solid outcome, given the difficult trading environment, once again demonstrating the strength and resilience of our business.



Craig will provide a reminder of last month's announcement. But I can