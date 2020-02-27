Feb 27, 2020 / 10:30AM GMT
Andrew Croft - St. James's Place plc-CEO&Director
Good morning, everyone. It's half 10, so we should get starting. So it's nice to see so many familiar faces here today, and thank you for coming.
Our first results presentation of the new decade will follow the familiar format. In a moment, I will hand over to Craig to run through the financials, after which I will update you on other key matters of note. I have a number of my executive and Board colleagues here today, and they're very welcome.
Now last year was a challenging year for the U.K. wealth management sector with investor sentiment being impacted by the uncertain macroeconomic indicators, the U.S.-China trade dispute and domestic political environment. Against this backdrop, our new business flows announced in January were lower than the previous year, albeit we reported a solid outcome, given the difficult trading environment, once again demonstrating the strength and resilience of our business.
Craig will provide a reminder of last month's announcement. But I can
Full Year 2019 St. James's Place PLC Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 27, 2020 / 10:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...